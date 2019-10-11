The story behind Rav Kanievsky's hadasim

Rav Chaim Kanievsky shakes the special hadasim of the chesed institution in Tzfat that was established with his blessing.

Rav Chaim Kanievsky shakes the special hadasim of the chesed institution in Tzfat that was established with his blessing. With the joy of receiving them and making the blessing on them, the Rav gave a blessing to all of those who support the Tzedakah V’Chesed institution of the holy city Tzfat

How it all started:

It all started In 1987, Tzfat, one of the four holy cities of Israel. Rabbi David Darshan zt”l saw a need that cried out to be addressed. Children from impoverished families, with parents severely handicapped by physical or mental illness, had no place in the school system. With the blessing and encouragement of Rav Chaim Kanievsky Rabbi Darshan saw the opportunity to support them and funded the institution of Tzedakah V’Chesed Tzfat that includes food and clothing for the poor, as well as a funded school, nursery and after-school programs and supporting families in the city Tzfat.

Rabbi David Darshan zt”l devoted himself to the children of Tzedakah V’Chesed Tzfat until he passed away at the age of 52, after a seven-year struggle with cancer. Throughout his illness, his foremost concern remained “his” children.

Continuing in Rabbi David Darshan’s footsteps is his eldest son, Rabbi Israel Darshan. Tzedakah V’Chesed Tzfat institution continues to welcome disadvantaged children with open arms, providing them with everything they need to grow into happy, functional, stable adults.

When each holiday arrives, the poor families of Tzfat know they have no reason to worry because the Tzedakah V’Chesed Tzfat institution will take good care of them and their children, providing them with food, clothes, and shoes. The smiles on the faces of the children of Tzfat mean the world to Rav Darshan and so he continues throughout the struggle and supports the poor families of Tzfat and providing a warm house for their children.

Rav Chaim Kanievsky: The core of the institution

Rav Kanievsky has kept his finger on the pulse of Tzedakah V’Chesed Tzfat, checking in on a regular basis to see how the students are doing, what progress has been made and what issues are being dealt with. At the same time, Rav Kanievsky IS the pulse of Tzedakah V’Chesed. His unbounded care and concern for the children gives our staff renewed drive and conviction. His direction has shaped Tzedakan V'Chesed Tzfat into one of the best tzedakah organizations you can support

With the constant supervision and guidance of Rav Chaim Kanievsky, the Tzedakah V’Chesed Tzfat institution gives every child what he needs to grow up having a better life and ending the circle of poverty, while providing each child with a good education in a loving, supportive, safe environment that supplies every emotional, spiritual, and physical need regardless of his or his family’s economic or educational situation. Supporting Tzedaka V'Chesed Tzfat is your way to support the poor families of Tzfat the holy city in Israel.

Ths hadasim of Rav Chaim

Every year, Rav Darshan brought Rav Kanievsky rare, beautiful and special hadasim from Tzfat before Sukkot. Rav Kanievsky was very happy to receive them, as you can see in the video, and gave a big blessing to all of those who support our institutions. To watch the joy of Rav Kanievsky choosing hadasim click here

For more information regarding our institution and the way we help the children and families in need in the city of Tzfat, please visit our site tvc.org.il.