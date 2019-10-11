Tags:Israel Police, rescue
Watch: Dramatic rescue in Amud Stream
Israel Police pilots land a helicopter in dark, difficult location in order to rescue a boy who lost his way.
Dramatic rescue from the Amud Stream
Israel Police spokesperson
|
