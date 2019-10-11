Suspected El Paso shooter pleads not guilty

Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty to carrying out mass shooting at Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Patrick Crusius, suspected of carrying out the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in August, pleaded not guilty in court Thursday, USA Today reports.

22 people were killed in the shooting and 25 others were wounded.

Crusius, 21, who is accused of using an AK-47-style rifle in the attack, allegedly told authorities after his arrest that he intended to kill as many Mexicans as possible and purportedly posted a white-supremacist manifesto online before the attack.

He could face hate crimes prosecution for what federal authorities labeled an act of domestic terrorism.

In court, Crusius told the judge he did not want to hear the charges read against him. He pleaded "not guilty."

Judge Sam Medrano scheduled another hearing for 2:00 p.m. on November 7, according to USA Today.

El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza, who seeks the death penalty for Crusius, declined to comment after the hearing.

After the shooting El Paso police said they were investigating a manifesto that indicates the shooting could be a hate crime.

It also emerged that Crusius’ mother called the police in Allen, Texas weeks before the shooting and expressed her concern that her son possessed an AK 47-style assault rifle, though the family's lawyer said that the mother had "absolutely no fear of violence nor any belief of an intent to do harm" but was simply seeking information about the safety of her son owning the gun.