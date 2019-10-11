Jewish woman stabbed to death in South Africa

Dr. Mirah Wilks, a psychologist who moved from Israel as a young girl, stabbed to death in her South Africa home by gang of armed robbers.

Dr. Mirah Wilks, a psychologist who moved to Australia from Israel as a young girl and who lived in South Africa in recent years, was stabbed to death in her home.

According to reports, Wilks was ambushed and attacked by a gang of armed robbers who had waited until her husband Frank left to worship at the local synagogue, leaving her home alone.

The group climbed up onto the roof and removed tiles and dropped down inside the house and stabbed Wilks at least twelve times in the chest and back then cut her throat. The robbers also stole two laptops and a mobile phone.

Frank, 72, returned home from evening worship on Sunday night and found his wife’s body on the floor of the family home. The couple had been married for 45 years.

Wilks, 69, was renowned for her research into hate crimes, trauma and violence and was a former Chair of the Psychological Society of South Africa.

South African Police have launched a manhunt for the gang.