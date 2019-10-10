Secular and Religious unite on stage - in the Shomron

Israeli singer Aviv Gefen, who has expressed harsh opinions against the Settlement enterprise, performed in the Shomron with Hanan Ben Ari

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Aviv Geffen with Hanan Ben Ari in Elkana
Courtesy

