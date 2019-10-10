Sarah Sanders: Trump doesn't want the US in another endless war
Former White House press secretary defends Trump's decision to pull out US troops from northern Syria.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders with President Trump
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaSarah Sanders: Trump doesn't want the US in another endless war
Sarah Sanders: Trump doesn't want the US in another endless war
Former White House press secretary defends Trump's decision to pull out US troops from northern Syria.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders with President Trump
Reuters
top