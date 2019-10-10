Likud: Liberman working with Lapid against unity government

Likud party slams Avigdor Liberman after he says he is waiting for mandate to pass to Benny Gantz.

A day after he presented his outline for forming a government, and after saying Thursday in an interview with Channel 12 News that he was waiting for the government assembly mandate to move to Benny Gantz, the Likud attacked Yisrael Beyteinu leader Avigdor Liberman.

"Liberman announces that he is waiting for the mandate to pass to Gantz and he continues to refuse to vote against a left-wing minority government supported by the Arab parties," the party said.

"The Likud is working to establish a broad national unity government, and as the president proposed without the disqualification of any party. The one who opposes it is Lieerman, who is completely in tune with Yair Lapid."

In an interview with Oded Ben-Ami, Liberman said: "Netanyahu speaks in favor of unity but in practice does everything to make it fail. We will wait for the mandate to pass to Gantz."