Trudeau accuser paid for non-disclosure agreement?

Report: On eve of general election, Canadian PM agrees to pay 2.25 million dollars to former student who claims Trudeau had affair with her.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to pay a female accuser more than two million dollars for a non-disclosure agreement, just days before he faces reelection in a general election, The Buffalo Chronicle claims.

According to a report by The Buffalo Chronicle, attorneys representing Trudeau signed a 2.25 million CDN ($1.7 million USD) non-disclosure agreement with a female accuser, who claims that the Canadian premier had a year-and-a-half-long affair with her while she was a student at Vancouver’s West Point Grey Academy, where Trudeau taught French and math from 1999 to 2001.

The report claimed that the 18-month affair began in the summer of 2000, ending in the middle of the school year in 2001, when the then 29-year-old Trudeau abruptly left the Academy’s staff.

Trudeau has denied any wrong-doing, and claimed that his sudden departure from the Academy was done for career-related reasons.

The accuser, said to be the daughter of a prominent Canadian businessman, has not been publicly identified.

But some have questioned the report, suggesting the claims may be false.

Fenwick McKelvey, a communications professor at Concordia University and a researcher into disinformation, told The National Observer the Chronicle's accusations were merely the latest in a string of false claims.

The Chronicle publisher Matthew Ricchiazzi pushed back on the claim, however, telling the Observer that "nearly a dozen" people working in Canadian politics were consulted for the story.

Trudeau, who was first elected in 2015, faces reelection on October 21st. Recent opinion polls show a tight race between Trudeau’s ruling Liberal Party and the Conservatives. A Nanos Research poll conducted on Wednesday found the Conservatives with a 3.7-point lead, 36.9 to 33.2, while a Leger poll conducted Tuesday showed the two parties tied at 31 apiece.