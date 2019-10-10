Likud files counter-claim against UTJ appeal

Eight Knesset Members and Former Knesset Members of the Likud List appealed to the Jerusalem District Court against the Results of the 22nd Knesset Election.

The petition was filed in light of a petition filed by the United Torah Judaism party, in which the haredi list claimed that it was entitled to receive the eighth mandate and the Likud party should drop to 31 seats.

According to the Likud polls at select polling stations, the party is entitled to maintain the 32nd Mandate and the Torah Judaism with seven mandates, as presented by the Election Commission in its official results.

According to the data the Likud party presented that it is entitled to an additional 367 votes, the Yamina party should receive an additional 36 votes, UTJ should see a reduction of 38 votes and Shas reduction of 31 votes.