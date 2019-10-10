The Justice Minister asks advice from the general public

Justice Minister Amir Ohana asks the public to weigh in on a question about sensitive information that got leaked to the media.

Justice Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) asked a question to the general public on Facebook, calling on surfers to write their opinions.

"In your opinion should the employees of the Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Justice who are exposed to sensitive information that eventually got leaked to the media be forced to undergo a polygraph examination?" Ohana asked.

The full post:

"In an interview with Makor Rishon on Rosh Hashanah eve, as well as in several interviews I had, I raised the idea that to address suspicion of leaks from law enforcement sources, I suggested that those with relevant positions in the Prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Justice undergo a polygraph test, similar to the polygraph tests taken by those in the General Security Service, the Mossad, the military and the police," Ohana wrote.

"It is worth noting: Section 27 (a) of the Penal Code states that 'a public servant who, without lawful authority, transmitted information that he was aware of by virtue of his position, to a person who was not qualified to receive it as well as someone who received information by virtue of his position as a public servant, and after he ceased being a public servant, he transmitted information, without lawful authority, to a person who was not qualified to receive it - his sentence is three years' imprisonment' - so that this is not an ethical or disciplinary offense - but a criminal offense."

"Due to the fact that in my conversations with the Prosecutor's Office, I was met with a blanket denial that the leaks were coming from their office, I would expect that they especially would want to clear their good name and the cloud of suspicion that hovers over them, but they haven't made an effort to do so."

"I'd like to ask your opinion - the public. In your opinion should the employees of the Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Justice who are exposed to sensitive information that eventually got leaked to the media be forced to undergo a polygraph examination? Please explain."