Halle suspect planned to carry out 'massacre' in synagogue

A German prosecutor says that the Halle gunman had four kilograms of explosives in his car.

The gunman in the attack in Halle, Germany on Wednesday intended to carry out a "massacre" in the synagogue on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur and had around four kilograms (almost nine pounds) of explosives in his car, a German prosecutor said on Thursday.

Peter Frank, Germany's chief federal prosecutor, said that there are still many unanswered questions about the suspected gunman, identified as 27-year-old German citizen Stephan Balliet. Investigators are exploring how the suspect acquired the explosive materials and whether he had any accomplices.

Frank said that "what we experienced yesterday was terror," adding that the gunman tried to "create a worldwide effect" by livestreaming the attack in an effort to encourage others to copy his actions.