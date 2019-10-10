15-year-old hurt in ATV accident

A 15-year-old boy was moderately injured when an ATV overturned Thursday afternoon. Three passengers were aboard the vehicle when it overturned in an open area between Binyamina and Zichron Yaakov in northern Israel.

Magen David Adom (MDA) staff treated the injured youth and cleared him for continued medical treatment at Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera while suffering from injuries to his lower limbs. Another boy and girl were examined on the spot and did not require evacuation.

Senior paramedic Boaz Fox said: "In an open area we saw two boys and a girl who said that the ATV on which they rode was overturned."

"One of the boys suffered an injury in his lower body, we gave him medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital when his condition was stable. The girl and another boy were examined and treated on the spot, and did not require evacuation to the hospital."