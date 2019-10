5 reportedly injured, 2 seriously, in blast at garbage disposal facility near Linz airport in Austria. Police: No indication of terror.

An explosion occurred Thursday at a garbage disposal facility near Linz airport in Austria, according to RT, citing German media.

Police said 5 were injured, 2 of them seriously, according to the report.

Fire departments from Linz and surrounding communities have reportedly arrived at the scene.

A local police spokesman reported that, at this point, there are no indications that the explosion was a terror attack.