Poll: Over half of US voters support Trump impeachment

Over half of US voters think Trump should be impeached and removed from office, according to a Fox News poll released on Wednesday.

51% percent of voters think Trump should be impeached and removed, according to the poll, while 4% say he should be impeached but not removed from office, and 40% say he should not be impeached.

The poll compares the recent figures with those from July, before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of formal impeachment proceedings against Trump over allegations that he improperly pressured Ukraine to investigate actions by his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

In July, the poll noted, 42% supported the impeachment and removal of the president, 5% said he should be impeached but not removed, and 45% said he should not be impeached.