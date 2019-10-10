Iran releases detained Russian journalist

Iranian authorities release Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik, which some reports said was arrested for spying for Israel.

Iranian authorities have released Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik, the Russian embassy in Tehran said Wednesday night, according to the TASS news agency.

"As a result of joint efforts by the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian embassy in Tehran, the Iranian side resolved to release Russian citizen Yulia Yuzik," the embassy said in a statement. "She flew to Moscow from Tehran on board an Aeroflot flight early on October 10."

The press attaché of the Russian embassy in Tehran, Andrei Ganenko, said Yuzik was feeling well.

"She feels well, she is unharmed," he told TASS.

Yuzik was arrested at a Tehran hotel on October 2. Initial reports indicated that she was arrested on charges of spying for Israel. However, a spokesman for the Iranian government later said she was detained for a visa violation and not for spying.

Yuzik earlier worked for the Rostov bureau of the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, and for the Russian Newsweek magazine. Since 2003, she has been writing books and conducting journalistic investigations.