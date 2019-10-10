OU: An attack on a Jew anywhere is an attack on every Jew

The Orthodox Union on Wednesday night expressed its deepest sympathies to the Jewish community of Halle, Germany, where an attack left at least two people dead and others injured after a gunman targeted a synagogue.

“This senseless act of anti-Semitic violence was not only a heinous attack on the Jewish community of Halle, but it’s yet another example of anti-Semitism in Germany which continues to proliferate. Every Jew has the right to practice their religion without fear of being a victim of terror,” said Orthodox Union Executive Vice President Allen Fagin.

“An attack on a Jew anywhere is an attack on every Jew, and our prayers and thoughts are with our brethren in Halle,” added Fagin.

“We condemn the dangerous rhetoric that foments such senseless violence and we stand with the Jewish community of Halle, Germany during this terrible time,” said Orthodox Union President Moishe Bane.

Two people were shot dead in Wednesday’s attack outside the synagogue in Halle. The shooter allegedly said that "the Jews are the source of all our problems."

The suspect documented the events live, with the video documenting the shooting of two people and then a failed attempt into the synagogue. Witnesses reported that the armed suspect was wearing a camera helmet and wearing military-style clothing.

The chairman of the Jewish community in the city said the attacker tried to break into the synagogue during prayer, but was blocked by security guards, preventing a larger death toll. Between 50 and 70 worshipers were inside the synagogue at the time of the attack.