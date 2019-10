The prime minister hoped the election results would allow him to form a government, but in the meantime he seems very far from it.

Binyamin Netanyahu may have been given the first opportunity to form a government, but he is not having a good day or week for that matter.

Evan Gottesman, Eli Kowaz, and Margaux Nijkerk discuss the embattled prime minister's legal troubles, pre-indictment hearings, and recent political setbacks.