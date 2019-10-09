Chief Rabbi of Frankfurt: 'Anti-Semitism won't stop us'

Rabbi Avichai Apel, Chief Rabbi of Frankfurt, Chairman of the Conference of Orthodox Rabbis in Germany, and Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Conference of European Rabbis said in response to the shooting attack in Halle, Germany: 'We are all shocked by the horrific murder and the attempt to attack the synagogue in Halle during Yom Kippur. As the crowd gathered to pray for mercy for the Jewish people, a Nazi terrorist tried to hurt innocent worshipers and ended up murdering two bystanders."

"The Conference of Orthodox Rabbis in Germany calls for an increase in security for Jewish institutions. We thank security forces and police services that have been operating throughout the year and especially since the attack on the site which has given worshipers a sense of security to continue the Yom Kippur prayers."

"German Jewish communities will continue in their Jewish lifestyle - in prayer and Torah learning - in all the Jewish institutions and synagogues without fear. We won't allow anti-Semitism to interfere with our Jewish lives. We send condolences to the families of those killed."