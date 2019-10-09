Yisrael Beyteinu leader Avigdor Liberman has presented his outline for a unity government.

The outline would feature a rotation in which Binyamin Netanyahu would be prime minister first and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz wiould be prime minister second.

Initially, only Likud, Blue and White, and Yisrael Beyteinu would be allowed in the coalition. Additional parties would be allowed to join the government only after basic issues and budgets have been settled.

Liberman's plan includes four steps. In the first phase, a joint team will be set up for the three parties to formulate the basic lines of the unity government.

In the second stage, if agreement is reached on the basic lines, Liberman demands that the president's outline for the prime minister's rotation be adopted.

The third phase is the establishment of a unity government composed of the three parties, which will act immediately for the approval of the state budget for 2020 and for the approval of a double multi-annual plan for the IDF for the next 10 years. On the fourth stage, and based on the existing foundations and the approved budget, Liberman would welcome other parties.

Liberman wrote on his Facebook account, "The results of the elections on September 17 speak for themselves and most of all express the will of the people to form a unity government. The challenges of security and the economy, development in the region and anti-Semitism in the world are leading to the same conclusion. We are the first party to understand and internalize that there is no alternative but the establishment of a national unity government. I talked about it throughout the election campaign and even after the election results were made public."

He said, "This is the only outline that can lead the State of Israel to establish a stable government, if everyone involved is able to overcome all the personal precipitation and ambitions. In any case and for any doubt, 'Israel our house' will not join any narrow government, not the haredi-led bloc. Netanyahu and not the left government with the support of the subversive list (joint list) from outside."

"In order to fulfill the above outline, Netanyahu must say goodbye to the haredi bloc he founded and Gantz must accept the outline of the president. I reiterate, after approving the basic lines, establishing the government and approving the state budget for 2020, each party You want to take part in the unity government according to the predetermined principles, you can do so," Liberman concluded.