Watch: Angela Merkel at Berlin synagogue vigil

Following the deadly shooting in Halle, Germany on Yom Kippur, German chancellor Merkel attends a vigil at historic synagogue.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attended a Berlin synagogue vigil on Wednesday night for the victims of the shooting in Halle earlier on Wednesday on the Yom Kippur holiday.

The shooting in the east German city left two dead and two seriously wounded.

German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert posted photos of the vigil on Twitter, writing that Merkel has "deep sympathy" for the victims' families.

Earlier on Wednesday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that the motive for the shooting outside a synagogue in Halle on Yom Kippur was anti-Semitic.

Seehofer said: "Based on current information, we have to assume that it was at least an anti-Semitic attack. According to the federal prosecutors' office, there are enough indications that it was possibly a right-wing extremist motive. They have taken over the investigations."

The terrorist who committed the deadly attack is Stefan Balite, a German citizen and a 27-year-old right-wing activist who documented himself seconds before the shooting and said that "Jews are at the root of all problems." He called himself a "Holocaust denier" and made other anti-Semitic statements.

The suspect documented the events live, with the video documenting the shooting of two people and then a failed attempt into the synagogue. Witnesses reported that the armed suspect was wearing a camera helmet and wearing military-style clothing.

The chairman of the Jewish community in the city said the attackers tried to break into the synagogue during prayer, but were blocked by security guards. Between 50 and 70 worshipers were inside the synagogue at the time of the attack.