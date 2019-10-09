Nobel Prize in chemistry for development of lithium-ion battery

The winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry are John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino.

The winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry are John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino for the development of lithium-ion batteries.

The Nobel committee wrote on Twitter that "Lithium-ion batteries have revolutionized our lives and are used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles. Through their work, this year's Chemistry Laureates have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil fuel-free society."

The Nobel Prize also includes a 9 million Swedish kroner ($910,000) cash prize, a gold medal and a certificate. They will be honored during an elegant ceremony to be held on December 10 in Stockholm, Sweden.