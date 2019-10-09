March of the Living Chair: Europe must wake up

Chairman of the March of the Living responds to attack near synagogue in Germany: Kristallnacht signs lift their heads without fear or shame

Chairman of the March of the Living, Dr. Samuel Rosenman, responded to the attack near the German synagogue.

"The shooting attack during the day of atonement and forgiveness, in Germany of all others, requires the whole of Europe to wake up" Rosenman wrote, "Europe must acknowledge that it is not doing enough to eradicate anti-Semitism."

"The Kristallnacht signs lift their heads without fear or shame. The German Chancellor must order a multi-year educational program throughout Germany. Germany must use all its resources and institute educational programs targeting younger generations- as soon as tomorrow- against racism and xenophobia .״