MDA: 1,852 people evacuated to hospitals on Yom Kippur

The count includes two children who were killed in car accidents while riding their bikes.

Magen David Adom teams were busy on Yom Kippur. MDA paramedics were summoned to 2,491 incidents nationwide. Out of 1,852 people who were evacuated to hospitals on Yom Kippur, 268 had fainted, became dehydrated or fell ill due to the fast.

256 people required first aid treatment due to injuries incurred while riding bicycles, roller skates, scooters and skateboards, including a 13-year-old boy who suffered a severe head injury when he fell off his scooter in Ashkelon.

Twenty-four people were injured in road accidents, including an 8-year-old boy in Tel Aviv who was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. Paramedics administered CPR and he was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital where a doctor determined his death.

A boy of about 10 who was riding his bike received a serious head injury when a motorcycle crashed into him on Highway 443. CPR was administered and he was evacuated to Assaf Harofeh Hospital where a doctor determined his death.



Twenty-four people were injured in violent incidents across the country, including a man who was injured in a shooting in Jaljulia, an Israeli-Arab town near Kfar Saba. MDA paramedics administered CPR but were eventually forced to determine his death.

MDA teams were also summoned to transfer 140 women in labor to hospitals, three of whom gave birth with the help of MDA teams, in the cities of Beit Jann, Jerusalem and Rehovot.

MDA's blood services provided 60 units of blood and blood components to Israeli hospitals during Yom Kippur.