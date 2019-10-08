US President Donald Trump published a special message ahead of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, which begins at sundown on Tuesday.

“Melania and I wish all Jewish people a blessed Yom Kippur.”

“Known as the ‘Sabbath of Sabbaths,’ Yom Kippur is the holiest of days in the Jewish faith and the culmination of the High Holy Days. Through teshuva, tefilla, and tzedakah, Jews on Yom Kippur reach toward God to reunite and seek spiritual closeness to our Creator. As the day’s services conclude, the final great blast of the shofar signals the end of the Day of Atonement and a strengthening and renewal of the spiritual bond with God,” wrote Trump.

“On this day, as Jews around the world stand in front of the open ark, facing the holy Torah and asking God’s forgiveness, Melania and I pray that He may seal you in the Book of Life for the coming year and grant His people a year of sweetness and plenty,” he concluded.

