Child loses two fingers while building sukkah

A nine-year-old boy in the central city of Elad was building a sukkah (temporary hut) on Tuesday when he lost two of his fingers.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs responding to the medical emergency found the child to have suffered serious injuries and transferred him to a local hospital.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Dovid Entebbe, who was one of the first to respond to arrive at the scene, said: "We responded to an emergency where a nine-year-old boy was using an electric circular saw to cut wood while helping to build his family's sukkah in their courtyard."

"Two of his fingers were severed completely. Together with other EMS personnel I treated the boy for his injuries at the scene, after which he was transported to the hospital, where doctors will attempt to reattach his fingers."