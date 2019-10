Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur force us to get real with what we truly want.

We spend a lot of time in synagogue during the High Holidays, but that can be to our benefit if we know what the goal is and how to achieve it.

These holidays are a time to regain the proper focus and to return to what it truly means to be an "Adam," a being made in the image of God. That is the true path to personal freedom and growth.