Tags:Western Wall, Yom Kippur, Selichot
Watch live: Selichot at the Western Wall
Thousands at the Western Wall for final Selichot prayer before Yom Kippur.
Selichot at the Western Wall
Western Wall Heritage Foundation
|
MainAll NewsJewish WorldWatch live: Selichot at the Western Wall
Watch live: Selichot at the Western Wall
Thousands at the Western Wall for final Selichot prayer before Yom Kippur.
Selichot at the Western Wall
Western Wall Heritage Foundation
Tags:Western Wall, Yom Kippur, Selichot
top