IDF arrests armed Arab near Shechem

IDF troops apprehend Palestinian suspect armed witn an assault rifle near the village of Kfar Qaddum.

During operational activity near the village of Kfar Qaddum, west of Shechem (Nablus), IDF troops on Monday apprehended a Palestinian suspect who had an assault rifle and ammunition in his vehicle.

The suspect and the findings were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

The rifle and ammunition found by IDF troops. Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

On Sunday night, the IDF, Border Police, Israel Police, and the Civil Administration secured 1,000 Jewish visitors arriving at Joseph's Tomb in Shechem.

As the Jews prayed at the site, dozens of Palestinian Arabs began to riot , throwing rocks and firebombs, and burning tires. In addition, security forces found four homemade explosives.

Israeli security forces responded to the violence using riot dispersal methods.

No one was injured and no damage was caused. The visit concluded as usual.

Separately, IDF, Border Police, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Israel Police arrested in Judea and Samaria ten wanted suspects suspected of involvement in terror activities, lone wolf terror, and violent disruptions of order towards civilians and security forces.

The suspects were taken for interrogation.