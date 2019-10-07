Forgiving others and forgiving ourselves

The Story of Jonah: This Yom Kippur, Don’t Forget to Pray for the Whole World.

Tune in to this week's special edition of Temple Talk. Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the powerful spiritual dynamic of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, for the both the individual and the community; for Israel and for the whole world.

It's the holiest day of year and we fast for 26 hours...is it a sad day or a happy day? It's the happiest day of the year.

Our hosts delve into the nature of the day and the opportunity for renewal and restart that it presents.

Also: the Festival of Sukkot: Why does Sukkot follow after Yom Kippur, and what is the secret of sitting in the Sukkah? Tune into Temple Talk to help prepare for the festivals! Temple Talks wishes its listeners and the whole world, a Sweet New Year, may you be inscribed in the Book of Life.