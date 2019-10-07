Why did the Rabbi cry?

Head of the Kollel - Rabbi Haim Klein Shlit"a, Rabbi of the Yishuv, shared:

"Glorify the Lord with me; let us exalt His name together"

This new kolel in the Hevron Hills in Maale Hever is a realization of the "Torah of the Land of Israel," literally.



On one hand, growth of study of Torah with God's help, in Iyun and Bekiyut. On the other hand, there is no doubt that the establishment of this institution of Torah in the community strengthens our hold on Eretz Israel and particularly in this holy place."



The Kollel aims to provide community rabbis with a capability to lead our nation and quench their thirst for Torah leadership. We provide a unique 7-year program for city rabbis, study under the great rabbis of our generation (shimush gedolei hador), and applied rabbinics courses necessary to be a community rabbi in modern times.



This year's class is a serious team of avrechim devoted to this holy cause. Furthermore, the kolel brings fresh young families to the pioneering community of Maale Hever.

We are now working on building a permanent home for the kolel, and invite you to be true partners to take part in the building and strengthening of Torah in the Hevron Hills.



With your support you win three times:

Increase Torah, strengthen Yishuv Haaretz, and grow the People of Israel.

Partner with us in building the Torah, the Nation and the Land!



This year, send your Pidyon Kapparot to Kolel Maale Hever.



For tax deductible online donations please follow this link: http://bit.ly/Kolel-MH You will be forwarded to the Central Fund of Israel online donation page. Don’t forget to note the donation for Kolel Maale Hever so we can receive the donation as quickly as possible.

Make a tax-deductible donation in the United States by mailing a check payable to the Central Fund of Israel (not to JISS), c/o J. Mark Interiors Inc., 461 Central Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY 11516. (Tel. 646-289-8105). Be sure to earmark the funds for Kolel Maale Hever.



Or wire funds to the Central Fund of Israel, via Signature Bank, 923 Broadway, Woodmere, NY 11598, Account No. 1503426427, ABA Bank Routing No. 026013576, SWIFT Code SIGNUS33. Be sure to email jmarcus@marcusbrothers.com with transaction details, including your mailing address, and identify Kolel Maale Hever as the intended recipient of your wire.