PM's attorneys given until end of Sukkot to submit written summaries of their oral arguments before decision on indictment.

The fourth and final day of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's pre-trial hearing ended Monday night.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's attorneys have been given time to submit written summaries on corruption allegations against him until the end of the Sukkot holiday,, according to Channel 13 News.

After the summaries are submitted, discussions will begin on whether indictments will be filed. The final decision will be made by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit/