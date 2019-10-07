Jewish Home seeks to derive election lessons

As part of the lessons learned and conclusions drawn from the two election campaigns this year, the Jewish Home Chairman and Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz set up a thinking team to build a long-term plan for Jewish Home in particular and religious Zionism in general.

In the framework of the plan, an in-depth examination and lessons learned from the recent election campaigns will be conducted, as well as refining and clarifying the question of religious Zionist identity in the Israeli political arena.

Immediately at the end of the election, Rabbi Rafi Peretz turned to former Deputy Minister Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan, who had completed many years of extensive political activity, and former MK Idit Silman to lead the program together with the party's chief executive Nir Orbach to formulate the plan.

One of the key actions of the process is establishing a broad public council to represent the variety of streams in religious Zionism and facilitate dialectical roundtable discussions to reach consensus within all the core values ​​of the constituents. The council will work regularly and produce position papers that will require the faction to discuss them and uphold their conclusions.

In a letter sent to all activists, Jewish Home says that "At the end of a year when religious Zionism wraps up two challenging and complex election campaigns, and after an internal crisis from which we emerged reinforced, the time has now matured to carry out a thorough and clear examination of its continuation, its goals, and the fundamental changes that the Jewish Home Party and religious Zionism have to undergo with a view to taking an influential role in the public and political sphere in the State of Israel in the years to come."

They also point out that they can now be contacted to raise ideas for the core issues and to recommend candidates for membership in the public council.

Regarding the second stage, they say, "We will turn to a total unification of the political forces in religious Zionism in order to realize the public will and maximize the electoral capacity of the public in all its diversity."

Knesset Member Idit Silman said, "Our mission is to be a representative home for all streams and ages from a comprehensive view of tolerance and excellence in religious Zionism for all the citizens of the State. This is a profound and meaningful process, in a way that creates one party that most children of religious Zionism can benefit from their leadership and feel represented in public in general and the Knesset in particular."

Party chief executive Nir Orbach added that "the joining of forces in religious Zionism does not begin and end in politics. It is a product of in-depth work that presents the challenges and tasks of religious Zionism for the coming decade. The lessons learned and assessments for further progress are carried out on two levels: the party and the public. Concurrent with the completion of the work of the public council and drawing up the road map, we will turn to unifying all the political forces in religious Zionism."