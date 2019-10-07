Supreme Court prevents terrorist meeting his lawyer

The Supreme Court today extended the remand of Samir Arabid, suspected head of the Popular Front unit that murdered Rina Shnerb.

Arabid's medical condition has improved in recent days, so it was decided in addition to extending remand to resume his investigation and prevent him from meeting with a lawyer.

In recent days it was reported that Nora, the terrorist's wife, has been summoned to testify in the GSS interrogation unit.

The unit began examining the circumstances of his hospitalization in serious condition, after an "essential investigation" was conducted. The case was defined as a "ticking time bomb".

A security official said Arabid was taken into the GSS interrogation with no bodily injury. The service personnel who interrogated Arabid are also expected to give testimony as part of the Justice Ministry's investigation.