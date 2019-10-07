Israeli couple rescued at 10,000 feet

Harel Insurance Company rescues couple stranded in the snow on a mountain in Georgia.

An Israeli couple was rescued after becoming stranded on a mountain in Georgia.

The couple became stuck during a hike and were snowed in at an altitude of 3,300 meters (10,800 feet).

The Harel Insurance Company launched a helicopter with a special rescue squad of local rescue forces operated by Harel.

The rescued Israelis sent an early rescue request using an SOS device they had in their possession.

Upon receiving the distress signals, the Harel rescue team contacted the travelers, instructing them on how they should behave on the ground. A ground rescue team was immediately dispatched to the scene and at the same time, many efforts were made to launch a helicopter into the scene. They were safely brought down from the mountain.