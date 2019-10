Minnesota congresswoman files for divorce amid allegations of an affair from husband she divorced once before.

Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar has filed for divorce from her husband Ahmed Hirsi, TMZ reported.

Omar has faced allegations that she had an affair with Tim Mynett, a DC-based political consultant.

The divorce was filed on Friday.

Omar and Hirsi had previously been married and divorced, They married for the first time in 2002, divorced in 2008, and remarried in 2018.