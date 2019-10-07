Netanyahu, Putin, exchange good wishes via telephone

Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, congratulating him on his birthday, which fell on Monday.

President Putin congratulated the Prime Minister on the [Jewish] New Year and asked him to convey his greetings to the people of Israel.

At a toast for the New Year with Prime Minister’s Office employees earlier Monday afternoon, Netanyahu said: "I had an important conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin."

"I met with him several weeks ago on matters that are important to the security of the State of Israel, and this conversation was also important for the security of the State of Israel.

"We have major challenges around us but we also benefit from important cooperation and coordination with Russia, and this is critical for us and we will continue to be engaged."

The two leaders met last month in Sochi, Russia, to discuss discuss regional issues including the situation in Syria, with an emphasis on tightening military coordination mechanisms.

It was their thirteenth face-to-face meeting since September 2015.