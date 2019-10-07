Settlement Map released for the first time in a decade

Yesha Council releases updated 'Settlement Map' for the first time in a decade, showing expansion of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria

The Yesha Council of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria released this week, the updated 'Settlement Map' for the year 2019, which shows the major changes in the settlement enterprise over the past decade, including new settlement points, farms, roads and a variety of points of interest.



The new map includes information and details about the master plans that have been promoted with government ministries in recent years - in water, roads, electricity, economic development and more across Judea and Samaria.

On the back of the map are important background data on the geography and demographics of Judea and Samaria, as well as updated industry, education and tourism data, a population growth graph starting in 1967 - including future prospects.

A letter attached to the map, signed by Yesha Council Chairman Hananel Dorani and Yesha Council Executive Director Yigal Dilmoni, indicates the overall goals of Israeli settlement in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley in the coming years - sovereignty and the vision of a million Israeli residents in the area.

An English version of the map is currently being prepared by the Yesha Council.