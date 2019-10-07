'Anti-Semitism must be fought with full strength'

MK Benny Gantz the Blue and White party's chairman and candidate for prime minister, on Monday urged "international coordination" in the global war against anti-Semitism.

In a Hebrew-language Facebook post, Gantz wrote: "NYPD warnings regarding the rise of anti-Semitic hate crimes - over 150 since the beginning of the year - and the outrageous events in Berlin and Melbourne last week, once again show: anti-Semitism, wherever it raises its ugly head, must be fought with full strength."

"This requires international coordination and determined action from all countries toward combating this troubling trend.

"To our Jewish brothers and sisters around the world, I say: Israel stands with you in the fight against anti-Semitism and will do all in its power to ensure that Jews around the world never again have to hide their identities."

According to a recent NYPD report, there have been 311 total hate crimes through September, as opposed to 250 reported through the same period in 2018. Of those, 52%, or 163, have targeted Jews.

Last year during the same period, NYPD reported 108 anti-Semitic hate crimes.