Yamina chairwoman pushes back on reports New Right faction in talks to merge with the Likud.

Former Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) pushed back Monday morning on reports claiming that the Likud and New Right faction are considering a merger.

Speaking with Galei Tzahal – Army Radio Monday morning, the Yamina party chairwoman said that in recent weeks there had been a “thawing” of ties between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Yamina MK Naftali Bennett, but rejected claims that the New Right – a faction within Yamina – was eyeing a merger with the Likud.

“There has been a thawing in the relationship between Bennett and Netanyahu, but the reports about attempts to join the Likud are incorrect,” said Shaked.

Last week, Kan 11 News reported that the Likud and New Right were considering a merger.

The New Right, which ran on the Yamina joint ticket with the Jewish Home and National Union party, had planned to split from Yamina Sunday, but was blocked by the Knesset Arrangement Committee, which pushed off discussions on the request to break up the alliance.