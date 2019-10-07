FM: Security discussion unconnected to politics

FM Katz says security cabinet discussions held in coordination with security forces, rejects claim of pressure on Blue and White.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud), who also serves as a member of Israel's security cabinet, rejected rumors that Sunday's cabinet discussion was meant to pressure Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz into allowing the creation of a unity government.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Katz said the discussion was held solely for security reasons, and recalled how Israel prevented an Iranian drone attack.

According to Katz, the security discussion and recent security warnings are completely unconnected to politics, and the proof is what IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi said recently.

Katz, who said he was only told yesterday about the magnitude of the threat, noted: "I heard the Chief of Staff personally say that he decided to publish the findings after he held a discussion."

"We are working against Iran in Syria and in other places. We have succeeded in foiling a nice amount and the Iranians are challenged by us," Katz added. The discussions, he emphasized, are held "not for politics or anything else."

"Everything is coordinated with the security forces. Politics remains outside of the meeting room.

"We will do what we need to do, regardless."