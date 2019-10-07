It is not just fasting: The message of Yom Kippur

One of the most difficult things about Yom Kippur is dealing with ourselves.

We know, or at least we suspect, that we could have done better, and for some it is awkward standing there again, asking for forgiveness for transgressions we could have avoided.

It is easy to be down on oneself and be more judgmental about ourselves than God might be. It’s as if we have a negative conscience.

For others, who feel they lack blessing in life, it is matter of finding the heart to put into their prayer. These and similar issues are dealt with today.