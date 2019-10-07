Celine Dion schedules second show in Israel

Canadian superstar to hold second show on August 5 in Tel Aviv, after tickets nearly sold out for her first show.

Canadian superstar Celine Dion has scheduled a second show in Israel next summer, after tickets nearly sold out for her debut show in Israel.

The show’s producers announced on Sunday that a second show has been added on August 5 at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv, a day after her first show at the same venue.

Dion, 51, has sold hundreds of millions of albums worldwide, making her one of the most successful recording artists of her generation.

She will be coming to Israel as part of her Courage World Tour (named after her new album).

Many artists who have scheduled shows in Israel in recent years have been pressured by anti-Israel, pro-BDS activists to boycott the Jewish state and cancel their shows.

This past summer, pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez performed in Israel for the first time. Her manager told Israeli television that while Lopez had been pressured to cancel her Tel Aviv concert, she refused to bow to the pressure.

Other artists to have resisted pressure to cancel shows in Israel include Australian rocker Nick Cave who even criticized the BDS movement.

Singer Lionel Richie also refused to cave in to pressure from to cancel a concert in Israel and even blocked the radical leftist group Code Pink over a campaign calling on him to cancel his show.