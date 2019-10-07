Man killed in accident after escaping police

30-year-old man killed in accident on Highway 6. It is suspected the vehicle veered into a ditch as the man fled police.

A 30-year-old man was killed overnight Sunday in an accident on Highway 6, near the Sorek interchange in the direction of Kiryat Gat.

An investigation into the accident found that the man had escaped from police forces, who were pursuing him on suspicion of theft of vehicles, when the vehicle he was driving veered into a ditch on the side of the road and flipped over.

Police officers are searching for another suspect who was with the man.

In another accident on Sunday night, two men in their 20s were seriously and moderately injured on Highway 4, near the Ashdod interchange.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle the two men were in veered off the road. Magen David paramedics evacuated them to the Assuta Hospital in Ashdod.