Pop star's mother unapologetic about trip to Israel

The mother of pop star Demi Lovato, who accompanied her daughter on a trip to Israel, said that she will “unapologetically” make a return visit to the Jewish state.

Lovato apologized for her visit to Israel on Instagram on Thursday before deleting the apology.

Her mother, Dianna De La Garze, wrote a post of her own on Instagram on Friday, accompanied by a photo of her hand and Lovato’s hand touching the Western Wall.

“Praying at the Western Wall with my beautiful daughter in the Old City of Jerusalem was the highlight of my trip to Israel. I will never forget that day… or that trip as we celebrated life and Christianity as we learned about The Jewish faith while listening to the Muslim Call to Prayer. There was no fighting, no judgement, no cruel words…only love. And I will undoubtedly, unapologetically go again one day,” wrote the mother.

In her post on Thursday, Lovato apologized for visiting Israel but deleted the post several minutes later.

"I'm extremely frustrated," Lovato wrote. "I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. No one told me there would be anything would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone."

"With that being said, I'm sorry if I've hurt or offended anyone, that was not my intention. Sometimes people present you with opportunities and no one tells you the potential backlash you could face in return. This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT and now I realize it hurt people and for that I'm sorry."

"Sorry I'm not more educated, and sorry for thinking this trip was just a spiritual experience," she continued. "Going against all advice right now and apologizing because it feels right to me and I'd rather get in trouble for being authentic to myself, than staying quiet to please other people. I love my fans, all of them, from all over."

Lovato's trip included visits to the Western Wall, Yad Vashem Holocaust museum and the Shalva Center, where she met the members of the Shalva band.