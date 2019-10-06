Supreme Court rejects Yigal Amir's appeal

Amir's rights were taken away due to a phone call in which he tried to convince a rap star to join a political party for his release.

The Supreme Court rejected Yigal Amir's appeal on Sunday against the restrictions imposed on him in prison following his phone conversation with Yoav Eliasi, an Israel rap artist and right-wing political activist known by his stage name The Shadow.

Attorney Ariel Atri, representing Yigal Amir, said: "Unfortunately, no real discussion took place regarding Amir's claims."

Amir's rights were taken away as a result of a telephone conversation he had with Eliasi in which Amir tried to recruit him for the establishment of a political party that would promote his release from prison.

Following the phone conversation, Amir was denied several rights, including phone calls and visits with his wife. He was also sent to solitary confinement for a week.