'UK packing its bags and walking out of the EU in 25 days'

PM Boris Johnson vows that UK will leave European Union at end of October - even if no deal reached with EU for Brexit.

The United Kingdom will leave the European Union at the end of October – even if no deal is reached with the EU, resulting in a ‘hard Brexit’, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared Sunday.

Writing in both The Sun and The Daily Express Sunday, Johnson vowed that Britain would not seek any further extensions from the 27 other EU member states for the implementation of Article 50, the provision in the EU constitution regarding the withdrawal of member states from the union.

Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, invoked Article 50 in March 2017, signaling the UK’s intention to implement Brexit and remove Britain from the European Union.

May’s letter of intention to Brussels invoking Article 50 marked the beginning of a two-year period before the UK was required to leave the EU, during which the terms of Britain’s withdrawal were to be negotiated and a new agreement determining Britain’s trade and immigration status vis-à-vis the EU were to be determined.

As the March 29 2019 deadline approached, however, with no deal capable of winning backing in the UK Parliament in sight, Britain requested and received an extension, giving the island nation until October 31st to reach an agreement with Brussels – or leave the EU with no new deal establishing Britain’s relationship with the EU – a so-called “hard Brexit”.

Johnson, who campaigned earlier this year in support of adhering to the October 31st deadline – even if it requires a no-deal Brexit – during Conservative party internal leadership elections, wrote Sunday that his government would stand by its last proposal to Brussels for an agreement, adding that regardless of the EU’s response, Britain would withdraw from the Union at the end of the month.

“After decades of campaigning, three years of arguments and seemingly endless months of pointless delay, it is now just 25 days until the United Kingdom’s membership of the European Union comes to an end. We will be packing our bags and walking out on October 31. The only question is whether Brussels cheerily waves us off with a mutually agreeable deal, or whether we will be forced to head off on our own,” Johnson wrote.

This despite a law passed by Parliament requiring that the Prime Minister request another Brexit extension from the EU if no deal can be reached by October 19th.

The largest obstacle that has thus far prevented a breakthrough between London and Brussels on a Brexit deal are the future of the land border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

In Britain’s latest proposal to the EU, Johnson has proposed that Northern Ireland would, along with the rest of the UK, withdraw from the EU customs union, but would continue to apply EU regulations on certain export goods – pending the approval of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The EU and British opponents of a hard Brexit have expressed concern that a no-deal departure from the EU could shut down the free flow of goods across the island of Ireland, crippling trade, while pro-Brexit lawmakers in the UK fear that EU-backed proposals for an Irish ‘backstop’ plan to keep Northern Ireland in the EU single market and the UK in the EU customs union would leave the UK largely dominated by Brussels even after Brexit – and now without representation in the European Parliament.