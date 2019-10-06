Israeli woman killed in diving accident in Thailand

22-year-old woman dies while diving during family vacation in Thailand.

An Israeli woman died Sunday while diving off islands in Thailand.

The 22-year-old woman was diving Sunday morning around the Phi Phi Islands, a popular tourist destination, during a family vacation in Thailand when she was killed in apparent diving accident, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced Sunday afternoon.

The Foreign Ministry and Israel’s consul in Bangkok, Etty Mizrachi, are working with the family and local authorities to ensure that the young woman’s body is returned to Israel for burial as soon as possible.

No details regarding the fatal accident have been released.