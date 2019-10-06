Condition of Bnei Brak rabbi deteriorates

Condition of Rabbi Nissim Karelitz deteriorates, family asks public to pray for recovery.

The family of Rabbi Nissim Karelitz on Sunday requested that the public pray for him, after his condition deteriorated.

According to a Sunday morning statement from Bnei Brak's Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Rabbi Karelitz's condition has deteriorated, due to issues in heart function.

Rabbi Karelitz, a 92-year-old leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbi, was hospitalized over the weekend due to shortness of breath.

In April, Rabbi Karelitz was hospitalized for shortness of breath and high blood pressure. He spent Pesach (Passover) in the hospital, and was released home after the holiday.

The public is asked to pray for Rabbi Shmaryahu Yosef Nissim, ben (the son of) Batya.