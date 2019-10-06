Shaked: Make Cave of the Patriarchs accessible - without deals

'We should not be making deals with murderer who serves as Hevron mayor,' former Justice Min. Shaked says.

MK Ayelet Shaked, who chairs the Yamina party, responded Sunday morning to Arutz Sheva's port of a possible agreement between the Civil Administration and the Hevron municipality regarding making the Me'arat Hamachpelah (the Cave of the Patriarchs) handicap-accessible.

In exchange for their agreement, the Hevron municipality is demanding that Israel reopen roads closed for security reasons, a move which would endanger the lives of local Jews.

"This deal which was exposed is absolutely unacceptable and it must not be approved," Shaked tweeted. "The Cave of the Patriarchs must be made accessible by expropriation. We should not be making deals with the murderer who serves as Hevon's mayor, and certainly it should not be at the expense of security in Hevron."

The Cave of the Patriarchs has over 100 steps, making it inaccessible not only for those in wheelchairs.

Though both Jews and Arabs visit the Cave of the Patriarchs, Arab MKs, as well as the Palestinian Authority, have staunchly refused to cooperate.