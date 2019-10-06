Continuing the legacy of Ari Fuld

Family of terror victim Ari Fuld visits his grave and the farm established in his memory.

The family of Ari Fuld, murdered last year in a terror attack at the Gush Etzion Junction, on Sunday marked one year since his murder.

The Fuld family began the day by visiting Ari's grave, and continued to the Eitam Farm, to plant a row of olive trees in his memory.

The Eitam Farm was founded 24 hours after Ari's murder, by Elyashiv and Tali Kimhi in cooperation with the Efrat Council. The Kimhis have been living at the site since its founding, and are working to develop it as an educational agricultural farm.

Elyashiv told the Fulds about the site, and promised to strengthen their hold on the land in memory of Ari and for the sake of Israel's eternity.

"People from all over the world come to the Eitam Farm to hear about Ari's legacy, to meet the Land of Israel, and most importantly, to connect to the land," Kimhi said.

During the visit, Ari''s son planted a tree and said the "shehecheyanu" blessing recited upon experiencing something new.

Miriam Fuld, Ari's widow, said: "We came here in order to continue Ari's legacy. We came to the land to build it and be built from it. Ari would always say, 'We're not complaining, we're planting, settling, and continuing on. So, we're here."